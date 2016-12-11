Anderson shines as Lazio beat Sampdoria 2-1

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.

Lazio beat Sampdoria 2-1 with Felipe Anderson setting up both their goals as they rebounded from last week's derby defeat to AS Roma to climb up to fourth in Serie A.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile should have put the visitors ahead on 15 minutes when he was left completely unmarked in front of goal but his header was saved on the line by Christian Puggioni.

The keeper was beaten, however, when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic rose high to drill in his header from an Anderson cross in the 40th minute.

Lazio struck again on the stroke of halftime with Marco Parolo sliding in at the far post from yet another perfect delivery from Brazil international Anderson.

The visitors should have scored several more in the second half as Sampdoria offered little resistance.

Immobile alone squandered a bagful of chances, including one in the 70th minute after he beat the keeper but fired wide, before Patrik Schick pulled a goal back for the hosts with a powerful 89th-minute shot to set up a nervous finale.

Lazio held on to move up to 31 points with Sampdoria in ninth on 22.

League leaders Juventus, top on 36 points, face Torino in the Turin derby on Sunday