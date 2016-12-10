Rangers shock Lija

Żebbuġ Rangers 2

Lija Athletic 1

Żebbuġ, who started the weekend with the worst record in Division One, slightly eased their relegation worries after a surprise win over promotion seekers Lija, last night.

Lija were coming from four wins and a draw in their last five matches as Rangers had lost three and drawn two in the same period to fall to bottom place.

Lija should have made sure of the points in the first half but found keeper Julian Azzopardi in fine form. They threatened early on when an Erjon Beu header finished inches wide and the Lija striker was unlucky on 11 minutes when his attempt, from an Aiden Galea free-kick, rattled the Rangers goal-frame.

Azzopardi was on the right spot to keep out a Beu grounder as Lija’s onslaught continued. Galea’s free-kick flew past the Rangers’ wall but was neutralised by the keeper.

A Predrag Babic header failed to beat the Żebbuġ no.1 as Galea’s effort from outside the box then finished just over the crossbar.

Żebbuġ ventured forward midway through the half but a Trebovac drive was saved by the keeper.

Lija waited patiently for openings. Just before the interval, they got the breakthrough they deserved when Jorge Garcia Vidal hit home from a Beu centre.

Żebbuġ came out of their shell as the second half got underway and tested keeper Luke Bonnici with a Kurt Zammit shot.

Garcia Vidal almost made it 2-0 at the other end as Lija were controlling possession. However, their hopes of a victory were jolted six minutes from time when Żebbuġ drew level thanks to Trebovac who beat Bonnici with a header from a corner.

Lija were stunned and Rangers went on to complete the comeback one minute from time. Bonnici half-parried a Zammit shot and in rushed substitute Jean Paul Formosa who rammed home from the loose ball.

Lija’s woes were compounded in stoppage time when they had Leon Muscat shown the red card.

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, M. Britto, O. Rababah, T. Trebovac, D. Tabone (J.P Formosa), A. Curmi, K. Zammit, J.C. Camilleri (A. Micallef), I. Meli, M. Borda, R. Bajada.

Lija : L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, P. Babic, L. Muscat, D. Scerri, E. Beu, L.J. Schembri, J. Garcia Vidal (A. Bello-Osagie), M. Clinch (A. Borg), A. Ige (A. Sammut), A. Galea.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Best player: Julian Azzopardi (Żebbuġ Rangers).