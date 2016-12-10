Lyon to host 2018 Europa League final

Lyon will host next season’s Europa League final, UEFA has announced.

The 59,286-capacity Parc OL was opened in time for Euro 2016, where it hosted six games including Northern Ireland’s 2-0 win over Ukraine in the group stage and the Ireland and Wales exits from the competition, respectively against France in the last 16 and Portugal in the semi-finals.

The Europa League has been won for the last three seasons by Spanish side Sevilla. This term’s final will be held in Solna, Sweden.

Further announcements from UEFA’s Executive Committee meeting in Nyon included a change to club coefficient structures, removing the 20 per cent contribution of the national association coefficient to ensure clubs are ranked on their individual merit.

Domestic champions eliminated in the Champions League qualifying rounds will have the chance to instead qualify for the Europa League via a dedicated champions’ qualifying path.

UEFA also confirmed the bidding process to host Euro 2024, with provision for joint bids.

The host nation or nations will be announced in Sept. 2018.