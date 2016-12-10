AA Gill dies just weeks after announcing he's battling cancer
Top restaurant critic, journalist and author AA Gill has died after a short battle with cancer, The Sunday Times has announced.
Gill died at the age of 62, just three weeks after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with “an embarrassment of cancer, the full English”.
He had said his illness had been diagnosed recently after family concerns about his rapid weight loss.
Gill, a father of four, had used his newspaper column to announce he was to marry his long-term partner, Nicola Formby, after 23 years together. It is not known whether he was able to fulfill his wish before he died.
