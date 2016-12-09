Sports round-up

Fed Cup: France Davis Cup skipper Yannick Noah (picture) has been named the country’s Fed Cup captain as well, the French tennis federation said. Noah, the last French man to win a grand slam singles title when he triumphed at his home Open in 1983, takes over from Amelie Mauresmo, who stepped down last month after France lost to the Czech Republic in the final. Noah was Fed Cup captain in 1997 and 1998, leading France to the first of their two titles in 1997. The 56-year-old also guided France to Davis Cup victories in 1991 and 1996 during his first two spells in the job.

Snooker: Snooker fans in Barnsley were treated to two maximum breaks within minutes of each other yesterday. In the qualifying matches for the German Masters, Ali Carter and Ross Muir both achieved snooker’s holy grail. World Snooker tweeted that Carter recorded his against Wang Yuchen at 4.03pm and Ross Muir made his against Itaro Santos at 4.04pm. As a result the pair split the rolling pot reserved for maximum breaks, taking £500 each. The maximums were the 125th and 126th in snooker history.

Cricket: Keaton Jennings’s century on Test debut helped England defy Ravi Ashwin on a spinners’ pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, yesterday. Jennings (112) made the most of some early fortune on day one of the fourth Test – dropped on nought by Karun Nair at gully off Umesh Yadav, and also surviving a close umpire’s call for lbw against Bhuvneshwar Kumar – on his way to a 186-ball 100 at his first attempt. He is the 19th England batsman to mark his debut with a century and it was a contribution which may well have put England ahead of the game with a stumps total of 288 for five.

Golf: World number one Lydia Ko, who clinched the most recent of her 14 LPGA titles in July before enduring the first barren spell of her young but already stellar career, has split from her coach David Leadbetter after three years working together. Ko and Leadbetter joined forces shortly after she turned professional in late 2013, with the then 16-year-old leaving her New Zealand-based coach Guy Wilson after 11 years in tandem.

Swimming: The United States 4x50 metres medley relay team swam to a world record during the second day of the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships in Winsor, Ontario, on Wednesday. Alexandra De Loof, Lilly King, Kelsi Worrell and Katrina Marie Konopka cruised to victory with a record time of 1:43.27. The mark shattered the previous world time of 1:44.04 set by Denmark at the previous edition of the championships, in Doha, on December 5, 2014.