Local sports results
Football
GFA Division One: Oratory Youths vs Xagħra 0-0; Xewkija vs Nadur 2-0.
IASC League: Rovers United vs Żabbar CB 4-0; Swieqi United vs Birżebbuġa Tigers 3-4; Safi AFC vs Birkirkara St Joseph 0-2.
Basketball
Louis Borg Cup (women): Hibs vs Athleta 54-58 (Athleta win series 115-113).
Louis Borg Cup (men): Depiro vs Starlites 68-64 (Depiro win series 187-114); Hibs vs Athleta 63-90 (Athleta win series 171-140); Luxol vs Floriana 45-55(Floriana win series 129-114).
