Swieqi and Msida St Joseph maintain perfect opening

George Frendo and Armando Gjepali were among the scorers for Msida in their victory over Tarxien. Photo: Joe Borg

Swieqi FC and Msida St Joseph claimed important victories in the Gatorade Futsal League to maintain their perfect start.

Swieqi beat Safi San Lorenzo 7-1 while Msida extended their good form with a 7-5 victory over Tarxien JMI.

Another polished display saw Swieqi sweep aside Safi’s challenge.

They opened a 5-1 lead before half-time and remained on top after the break, scoring two more goals.

Bulgarian duo Dimitar Petev and Boicho Marev struck a brace while Andre Ciancio, Christian Wismayer and Redeemer Borg contributed the other goals for the winners.

Clive Calleja got Safi San Lorenzo’s consolation goal.

Msida edged out Tarxien 7-5 to pick up maximum points from this encounter. It was not an easy outing for Msida as they were up against an organised Tarxien side who showed a never-say-die-attitude throughout the game.

The Reds dominated the first half to go 4-1 ahead but Tarxien’s second-half reaction injected fresh interest into the game as they narrowed the gap and also missed several scoring opportunities.

Msida, however, scored three quick goals in the latter stages to make sure of the points.

George Frendo and Liam Cachia netted three each with Msida’s other goal coming from Armando Gjepali.

Tarxien replied with a brace from Vince Camilleri and goals from Silvio Saliba, Preston Ellul and Mark Micallef.

This evening at the Corradino Pavilion, Luxol take on Msida in a much-awaited clash while Qormi Futsal face Swieqi FC in the late kick-off.