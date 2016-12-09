Otra Vez crew etch name on the trophy

Otra Vez are the winners of this year’s Raymarine Double Handed Figure of Eight Race, held last weekend. Photo: RMYC/Jon Borg

Thirteen yachts started the Raymarine Double Handed Figure of Eight Race, organised by the Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC), last Saturday.

The wind was very light from the south west as the first batch of boats, from IRC Class 2, set off at 8.30am.

Colourful downwind sails soon filled and the fleet sailed out of Marsamxett closely followed by the IRC Class 1 boats.

Flat water and a fair breeze soon had the boats turning the Munxar cardinal mark with the IRC Class 1 taking the lead on the stretch to Filfla.

The wind then picked up and soon the entire fleet in the race was progressing at an average seven to eight knots.

Sailing by the lee of Gozo slightly slowed the boats’ progress. Positions were changing and it was too close to call the leader.

Otra Vez, who were second to Elusive II on the approach to Tignè, chose an offshore route and crossed the finish line at the harbour mouth just 21 seconds ahead. They were closely followed by Xpresso and TonTon.

Fast Forward was the first to finish in IRC Class 2 but it was Lartista who took first place on corrected time.

Results

IRC Class 1: 1. Otra Vez (Aaron Gatt Floridia/Sean Arrigo); 2. Elusive II (Aaron Podesta/Gareth Grech); 3. TonTon (Jonathan Gambin/Greg Mifsud).

IRC Class 2: 1. Lartista (Anton Calleja/ Renato Camilleri); 2. Fast Forward (Mark Vassallo/Sandro Musu); 3. Puddleduck (Chris Selvagi/Andrew Selvagi)

Overall: Otra Vez.