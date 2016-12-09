Grand finale for organ festival

Elena Sartori

The Malta International Organ Festival, which has been running since November 19, is coming to a grand close tonight.

Tonight’s concert, being held at St Paul’s Anglican Pro Cathedral in Valletta, will feature pieces by Bach, Albinoni, Handel and Corelli, performed by Italian organist and conductor Elena Sartori and the Valletta Chamber Orchestra. Among the pieces played will be Handel’s Organ Concerto Op. 4 No.5 F Major and Corelli’s Concerto Grosso Per Natale.

Born in Ravenna, Sartori studied at the Musik Akademie of Basel and the Hochschule Mozarteum of Salzburg, and at the Bach Akademie of Stuttgart.

Since she debuted as a conductor in 2004, she has been collaborating with the most prestigious music institutions in Italy and worldwide, including the Warsaw International Festival, Festival MIOD of Munich, Chapter Theatre of Cardiff, Music Weeks of Wallenhorst (Germany), Festival de la Citè de Carcassonne (France), International Festival of Tallinn (Estonia), International Festival of Lahti (Finland), and music events of the Faculties of Musicology of the Universities of Kyoto, Hiroshima and Tokyo in Japan.

Her performances are regularly broadcast by BBC, RAI Radio 3, RAI 5, Radio France and ZDF

As organist and conductor she has recorded a number of CDs.

■ The concert at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.