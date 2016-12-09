Eden Euro film fest

Victoria

Thousands of films are released every year and cinemas in Malta see less than one per cent of films coming from outside the US and UK. For this reason, Eden Cinemas are providing a unique platform for more avant-garde storytellers to showcase their creative content in the European Film Festival.

Tying in with Eden’s Side Street initiative, the festival is showcasing independent movies that demonstrate quality, innovation and creativity in both form and content. The movies showing at the festival are:

Billion Star Hotel (2016)

This Romanian film is about a little homeless boy who learns how things are going in real life, from his mentor, Papa Rudi.

Kolekcja Sukienek (2016)

This Polish film is about eight women of different ages who have different experiences of love, loneliness and fear.

Son of Saul (2015)

This Hungarian film is about the horror of 1944 Auschwitz when a prisoner, who is forced to burn the corpses of his own people, finds moral survival upon trying to salvage from the flames the body of a boy he takes for his son.

Sve Najbolje (2016)

This Croatian Christmas comedy won best art direction, best costume design, best visual effects and best supporting actor in Pula Film Festival 2016.

The Here After (2015)

In this Polish film, a young man returns home to his father after serving time in prison. He is looking forward to starting his life afresh but his crime is neither forgotten nor forgiven in his community.

The Polar Boy (2016)

The Estonian film is about a young talented photographer who in order to avoid jail after committing a crime to impress his girlfriend, is to fake the condition she already has – bipolar disorder.

Victoria (2015)

A young Spanish woman who has newly moved to Berlin finds her flirtation with a local guy turn potentially deadly as their night out with his friends reveals a dangerous secret.

■ The European Film Festival is running until December 15. For tickets and more information, visit http://edencinemas.com.mt .