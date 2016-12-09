Announcements

FENECH. On December 7, at Gozo General Hospital, GINA, aged 72, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her beloved husband Anthony, her sons Joseph and his wife Josette, George and his wife Barbara, her daughter Miriam, her grandchildren Christine, Kurt, and Miguel, her sisters Doris and her husband John, Rose and her husband Joe, her brothers Joe and his wife Doris, Paul and his wife Maria. She will be fondly remembered by her in-laws Andrew, Rose and Mary, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 10 at 4pm at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, Gozo. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations in her name are sent to Puttinu Cares. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Gozo General Hospital for their care and dedication. Lord grant her eternal rest.

PENZA. On December 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his very sad loss his daughters Yvonne and her husband Francis Agius; Moira and her husband Edwin Balzan; his dearly loved grandson Jason and his wife Sharon and their son Andreas; grand-daughters Julia, and Annalise together with her partner James and their son Julian; his brother and sister, Espedito and Petronella and their families; in-laws, nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 10 at 8.30am for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, where Mass will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT GERMAN. On December 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELIZABETH, née Ullo, widow of Arthur, passed away peacefully, comforted by her family and the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Sharon and her husband William Smithson, her son Karl and his wife Cornelia, her beloved grandchildren Oliver, Charlotte, Michael, Jamie, Andrew and Matthew, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Saturday, December 10 at 10am for Santwarju Hniena Divina, San Pawl tat-Targa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation c/o Renal Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CLARE. On the second anniversary of her demise, much loved and sadly missed by her children James and Pippa and their families. May she rest in peace.

ATTARD – JOSEPH M. Treasured and everlasting memories of a beloved husband and great father on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Lou and Yvette Marie. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

ATTARD – JOSEPH M. Sincere memories of our dear brother on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Mona, widow of Joe Caruana, Carmen and Tony, in-laws, nephews and niece.

BALUCI – INA and NENNY. Remembering our beloved parents especially in the month of December which marks our mother’s first and our father’s 10th anniversary of their passing to eternal life. Tomorrow’s 9am Mass at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, will be offered for the repose of their soul.

GRIMA – LAWRENCE. Loving, treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary, Joe, Julia, John, Christopher and their families.

LAUTIER. Treasured memories of RAY, a much loved husband, father and grandpa, today the ninth anniversary of his passing to a better life. He lives forever in our hearts.

Although we smile and make no fuss,

No one misses him more than us;

And when old times we oft recall,

That’s when we miss him most of all.

MAGRO – NICHOLAS. Remembered with much love, especially today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Loving father of Josette, Hermann and Monica, Nathalie and Ray Galea and his two grandchildren Anthony Nicholas and Maria Roberta.

Fond memories linger everyday

Remembrance keeps him near.

PADOVANI. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her loving family.

PICCININO – CHARLES Buddy, 24.10.’70-9.12.’16.

To me you were so special,

Someone set apart

Your memory will live forever

Engraved within my heart.

God bless, sweet angel. Mum.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Monday, December 19, 2016, re-open Monday, January 2, 2017.

Updating information

The BOV Employees’ Foundation would like to announce to all its beneficiaries that it is currently undergoing a process to update the held records of all its beneficiaries. Those beneficiaries who would like to provide the foundation with updated information are urged to contact one of the members of the Board of Trustees by December 15, 2016 through e-mail [email protected].