They left what in the pub?

A policeman's badge, a sex toy and a Jack Russell dog are among the bizarre items left in British pubs after Christmas parties, a study reveals.

A set of false teeth, prosthetic leg, child's pram and a stuffed otter have also been discovered by staff in Young's pubs and Geronimo Inns after a festive bash.

Phones, keys and bank cards are often left behind after a few drinks, but the items get more wacky at this time of year.

A survey of 170 pubs and inns from last Christmas revealed that staff were amazed to find expensive presents, embarrassing underwear and clothes.