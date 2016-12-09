They left what in the pub?
A policeman's badge, a sex toy and a Jack Russell dog are among the bizarre items left in British pubs after Christmas parties, a study reveals.
A set of false teeth, prosthetic leg, child's pram and a stuffed otter have also been discovered by staff in Young's pubs and Geronimo Inns after a festive bash.
Phones, keys and bank cards are often left behind after a few drinks, but the items get more wacky at this time of year.
A survey of 170 pubs and inns from last Christmas revealed that staff were amazed to find expensive presents, embarrassing underwear and clothes.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.