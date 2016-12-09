Guatemalans burn Trump effigies to scatter evil spirits
Revellers in Guatemala set ablaze cardboard representations of US President-elect Donald Trump wearing devil horns during a traditional ceremony, "La Quema del Diablo", or the Burning of the Devil, held ahead of Christmas every year.
Trump's hardline stance on immigration during his presidential election campaign, including a promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, has drawn anger from Latin Americans in the United States and around the world.
"We are against this person in many respects, regarding deportations, the wall he wants to build. We do not agree," said participant Astrid Soto, just before setting fire to the Trump figures, which clutched fistfuls of fake cash, and a US flag.
Participants believe the practice of torching the devil helps banish bad spirits from their homes and neighbourhoods. The custom began in the 16th century, but has spread out from various towns since the 1990s to become popular nationwide.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.