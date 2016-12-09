Woman falls one storey at her Ħamrun home

A 63-year-old woman was grievously injured this afternoon after she fell from a one-storey height at her Ħamrun home, police said.

The woman was found in the yard of her home on St Anne Street, with police summoned to the scene at around 2.30pm.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where doctors certified her injuries as being grievous.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has leading an inquiry into the case, with police saying they are investigating further.