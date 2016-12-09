Woman charged with kidnapping her daughter

Local and foreign authorities were urged by the court to take into account the best interests of minors as a Hungarian woman was remanded in custody after being charged with having kidnapped her eight-year old daughter.

The woman who was jailed pending her extradition to Cyprus is accused of having evaded the arm of the law for the past year.

Szilvia Nadoban, 33, was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by a district judge in Limassol claiming she was to be brought before the Cypriot courts to face accusations of having abducted her daughter and of having disobeyed lawful orders.

The court, presided by magistrate Aaron Bugeja, heard how the woman had been on the wanted list of the Cypriot police ever since her estranged husband filed a report that she had kidnapped the couple's minor child who had been entrusted to the father's custody.

Following a tip-off from the authorities in Cyprus, the local police mounted a search for Ms Nadoban who was allegedly residing in Malta. After a month the search ultimately led to an apartment in Sliema where Ms Nadoban was discovered in the company of her young daughter, the court was told.

Appearing in court, the woman, assisted by an interpreter, did not object to the arrest and consented to the extradition requested by the authorities in Cyprus.