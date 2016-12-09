Watch: Motorcyclist catches fleeing bird while riding
It might have been luck or sheer skill as footage emerged of a motorcyclist catching a bird which had just escaped in St Paul's Bay.
The footage uploaded on YouTube yesterday showed the yellow budgerigar flying right into the bike rider's fist as he was driving.
He is then seen handing it back to a man who claims ownership of the bird.
Have some odd footage to share with us. Send it to [email protected].
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.