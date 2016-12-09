Advert
Friday, December 9, 2016, 12:04

Watch: Motorcyclist catches fleeing bird while riding

It might have been luck or sheer skill as footage emerged of a motorcyclist catching a bird which had just escaped in St Paul's Bay.

The footage uploaded on YouTube yesterday showed the yellow budgerigar flying right into the bike rider's fist as he was driving.

He is then seen handing it back to a man who claims ownership of the bird.

Have some odd footage to share with us. Send it to [email protected].

