Warning as potentially deadly fish is found in Maltese waters

A second individual of the silver-cheeked toadfish, a toxic puffer fish, was recently caught in Maltese waters.

The find is significant since this species of fish is an invasive alien one which produces one of the most potent marine toxins known – TTX (tetrodotoxin) – which paralysis parts of the nervous system and the diaphragm, and for which no known antitoxin exists.

The information was revealed this morning by Prof. Alan Deidun, coordinator of the Spot the Alien Fish campaign.

The species first entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal in 2003 and is known as a Lessepsian migrant. It is important that the species is not consumed in any way since it could invariably lead to hospitalisation or even death, Prof. Deidun warned.

Regions like Sicily, Tunisia and Cyprus have put up seaside boards with similar warnings about the fish. The species is also known to have a considerable impact on fisheries by virtue of its invasive character, and is only processed for culinary purposes by licensed chefs in China and Taiwan.

The Spot the Alien Fish campaign is run jointly by the University of Malta, the International Ocean Institute and the Department of Fisheries, with the collaboration of ISPRA of Italy.

A campaign poster was produced, featuring 32 fish species hailing either from the Indo-Pacific region or from the Atlantic, and is being distributed to all local fishermen, Scuba diving clubs and marine enthusiasts.

The poster also indicates which fish species should not be consumed (toxic) nor handled (venomous). Any records of these 32 fish species as well as of any other anomalous species caught in local waters should be submitted to [email protected] or by calling on 2292 6888 (Fisheries Control Room) or on 7960 4109.

Anyone requesting a complimentary copy of the campaign poster should request one over e-mail.