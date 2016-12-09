Paceville club owners say master plan will drive them out of business

Paceville club owners, restaurateurs, hoteliers and property owners this afternoon voiced their concerns about the controversial master plan for Malta’s entertainment hub, saying it could drive them out of business.

Business owners expressed this sentiment during a tour of the town organised by the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises (GRTU) in which it transpired that at least 30 establishments would have to make way if the plan was green-lit by the Planning Authority.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The event also marked the end of the policy document's consultation period, with its unveiling having fuelled a barrage of criticism from residents, local councils, architects and especially property owners whose future now hangs in the balance.

GRTU head of tourism, hospitality and leisure Philip Fenech, who until a few years ago owned a Paceville club himself, pointed out that their members were all in favour of having a "proper" master plan. However, he said that the existing plan had to be revised as it would lead to the expropriation of large chunks of private property, including recently constructed and refurbished premises.

The worst hit would be the St George’s Park complex, comprising retail, residential, accommodation and office space.

"The plan will lead to the partial or complete demolition of each and every block including the Aragon Business Centre, which was only constructed a few years ago," St George's Park representative Caroline Testaferrata told journalists.

Furthermore, she contested the Planning Authority’s claims that they would be adequately compensated through additional gross development floor space, saying the actual plans showed otherwise.

Concerns were also expressed by entertainment entrepreneur Frankie Grima, a renowned name in the club business for over 30 years. The plan proposed the creation of a plaza instead of Mr Grima’s various establishments, which include Black Bull, Plush and an adjacent oriental lounge bar.

Further down the road, entertainment magnate Hugo Chetcuti also vented his concerns to the media, in the wake of the fact that his establishments in St Augustin Street on the thin strip of land next to the Baystreet Complex will have to make way.

“The annual profit generated from Hugo’s Terrace alone is close to €1 million, so I expect that amount to be reflected should the government forge ahead and expropriate my property,” he warned.

Concerns were also raised by self-employed caterers such as Nick Camilleri who own a Sushi restaurant.

“After spending €70,000 to open this establishment two years ago, we learn from the media that our premises will be wiped out as part of this plan. Such attitude towards us is unfair as we were never consulted in the first place,” Mr Camilleri said.

Apart from the entertainment sector, even transport company Ecabs, which currently employs 350 workers, will be badly hit as their offices are earmarked for expropriation.

“We are all in favour of having a master plan but the least we can expect is to receive fair compensation,” he said.

A GRTU official questioned the decision to relocate an area marked for an open space within the Mercury House property, and shift it right in the heart of a built area in St George’ Park.

“It is as if the master plan sought to accommodate the Mercury House area in order to make it possible to fit in two tall buildings,” he said.

On a positive note, he said that authorities seemed open to revisising the plan in order to find a compromise.

A formal report highlighting the GRTU’s concerns on the master plan has been submitted to the Planning Authority.