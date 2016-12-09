Maltese crib inaugurated at Vatican signifies 'urgent' need for solidarity

Pope Francis welcomes Archbishop Charles Scicluna to the Vatican.

A luzzu boat forming part of a Maltese crib at the Vatican signifies the "urgent appeal" for a generous commitment of welcome to those crossing the Mediterranean in search of our solidarity, Archbishop Charles Scicluna told the Pope during a presentation this morning.

"We find the luzzu, a colourful boat of our fishermen. It represents all the boats and ships that crossed our millennial history: invasions and rescues, fishing and piracy, emigration and immigration: shadows and light," Mgr Scicluna said during the presentation at the Vatican.

The crib designed by Gozitan Manwel Grech includes typical characteristics of the Maltese countryside, including architecture, flora and fauna, as well as traditional figures.

Among the statuettes of this year’s Nativity crib is a figure of St George Preca, who had encouraged his catechists to give a small grotto with the Baby Jesus to all the girls and boys attending catechism classes because he wanted to ensure the presence of the Nativity crib in the heart of every family.

It is the first time a foreign state will be setting up a crib in St Peter’s Square. It will be on display until January 8.