Is it a wave? Is it a fish? No, it's slime!

Update 4.09pm - Slime spotted in St Julian's

A large patch of slime was pictured this afternoon seemingly attacking the shore at Qawra.

The large patch, close to the Salina salt pans, was accompanied by a foul smell around 12.30pm, according to a Times of Malta reader.

The slime and foam is believed to be caused by fish farms nearby, a problem which plagued bathers throughout the summer.

As complaints mounted, the Planning Authority announced that it would be revoking cage permits belonging to four operators, requiring them to move to a different location further offshore.

Slimy St Julian's



Slime has also reappeared in St Julian's and Sliema, with a photo sent in by a Times of Malta reader showing a long trail of a foamy white substance in the sea between the two towns.

The photo was taken at 4pm today.