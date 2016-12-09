Is it a wave? Is it a fish? No, it's slime!
Update 4.09pm - Slime spotted in St Julian's
A large patch of slime was pictured this afternoon seemingly attacking the shore at Qawra.
The large patch, close to the Salina salt pans, was accompanied by a foul smell around 12.30pm, according to a Times of Malta reader.
The slime and foam is believed to be caused by fish farms nearby, a problem which plagued bathers throughout the summer.
As complaints mounted, the Planning Authority announced that it would be revoking cage permits belonging to four operators, requiring them to move to a different location further offshore.
Slimy St Julian's
Slime has also reappeared in St Julian's and Sliema, with a photo sent in by a Times of Malta reader showing a long trail of a foamy white substance in the sea between the two towns.
The photo was taken at 4pm today.
