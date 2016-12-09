Four entities to get €270,000 in EU funding
Four entities will be benefitting from €270,000 in EU funding to help with integration projects, the Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Ian Borg said this morning.
The Russian-Maltese Cultural Association will get €140,000, the Foundation for Shelter and Support to Migrants tapped €100,000, while the Sliema local council will get almost €30,000 thanks to the Migration and Integration Fund.
The Sliema fund is intended to help third country nationals integrate their children in school.
The Association of Local Councils will benefit from €90,000 in EU funds, which is also intended to beef up with integration measures.
Dr Borg also recalled that the Agency for Welfare of Asylum Seekers will also be benefitting to the tune of €708,000 in EU funding.
