EU presidency mobile application is unveiled

The Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union has launched the official mobile app that will provide the user with all the latest information and updates regarding the meetings and events that will take place during the coming six months of presidency.

EU2017MT, developed by the digital media team within the Presidency Unit, is a free mobile application that will aim to bring the European Union closer to its citizens. The concept behind this idea is to create an interface which relates to the general public, and most importantly promote citizen participation in EU political, social and economic matters.

Commenting about the launch of the mobile app, Parliamentary Secretary for the EU Presidency 2017 and EU Funds, Ian Borg said: “Our aim is to find the best way to deliver a simple and clear message to the public on how the Presidency of the Council of the EU matters to us as Maltese citizens and to the rest of Europe.”

EU2017MT app will also offer access to behind the scenes photos related to the Maltese Presidency which are uploaded on Instagram, together with informational video clips which can be downloaded via Vimeo.

EU2017MT will be available on iOS, Google Play Store and Windows.