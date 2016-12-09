Drunken woman damaged Mdina Glass Christmas tree

The woman damaged the Christmas tree outside Parliament House. Last year's Mdina Glass tree is pictured above.

A woman who damaged the Mdina Glass Christmas tree outside Parliament House while drunk early yesterday morning has been given eight days to pay an €800 fine.

Ivelina Petkova, 36 and from Bulgaria, pleaded guilty to having caused wilful damage to third party property, having resisted arrest, having supplied false personal details to the police and disturbing the public peace.

Ms Petkova was arrested yesterday in the early hours of the morning after police officers standing on guard outside the parliament building heard the sound of glass shattering.

Spotting a woman running away, officers gave chase and apprehended her, whereupon the culprit resisted arrest and uttered foul words against the police officers, a court heard today.

The court, presided by magistrate Gabriella Vella, took note of the woman's early guilty plea and condemned her to a fine of €800, payable within 8 days.

Moreover the court ordered the accused to reimburse Mdina Glass for the damage caused to their landmark ornament, a further €250 which are to be settled within 2 months.

The accused was placed under a probation order.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid.