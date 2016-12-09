Going, going, gone
Lorella Fava sits down with auctioneer Pierre Grech Pillow as Obelisk Auction House gets ready for yet another grand auction of antiques and artworks.
Pierre Grech Pillow is getting his hammer ready as he prepares for yet another exciting auction.
The 300th auction at Obelisk Auction House, which opened its doors eight years ago, will include rare 17th- and 18th-century Maltese furniture, old master paintings, ceramics, porcelain, glass, silver, bronze, clocks, Persian carpets and 20th-century Maltese contemporary art, arms and other works of art.
Taking place in the beautiful 18th-century palazzo in Attard, the former residence of Maltese poet George Zammit, the attendees will be able to view the items before they are auctioned off in their appropriate setting.
“We set up the auction in a way so that people can see how they would have looked in their time and in their appropriate domestic setting,” says Grech Pillow.
“I came up with the idea of having an auction house in a place like this for this reason; to bring the items back to life.”
As he speaks of his upcoming auction, one can see his determination to modernise the local antiques industry, not simply on a professional level.
“My father had an antiques shop and I’ve always liked antiques. It’s truly become a passion of mine and I’m very pleased that it is becoming more and more popular among the Maltese public.”
Grech Pillow, who has his own private collection, explains how every item has a story: “Antiques never die and this is why when purchasing an item you are not simply purchasing the material object but a colourful array of stories”.
By having somewhat of a ‘base’ to come to, antiques enthusiasts can visit the auction house any time they want to view listings, examine items at close range and discuss antiques, whether they are interested in buying or even selling.
The auction will take place on Monday and Tuesday at 4.30pm. Those interested can view the items tomorrow and on Sunday at Obelisk Auction House in Attard.
