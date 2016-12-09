Losing count
May I suggest to the Prime Minister to set up a committee to deal with the several scandals that are cropping up. This committee would be tasked with the job of establishing priorities.
Number one on the list should be the Panama Papers scandal, which in my view, started the domino effect.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.