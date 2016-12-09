Advert
Friday, December 9, 2016, 06:09 by

Mario Dingli, Sliema

Losing count

May I suggest to the Prime Minister to set up a committee to deal with the several scandals that are cropping up. This committee would be tasked with the job of establishing priorities.

Number one on the list should be the Panama Papers scandal, which in my view, started the domino effect.

