A threat to democracy

While addressing Labour Party followers in Kirkop the Prime Minister is reported to have stated that “the courts took away two seats” from the party and further stated that it was “disappointing” that a “possible mistake” of about 50 votes in the electoral-counting process had translated into two extra seats for the Nationalist Party.

This reaction by the Prime Minister to the decision of the Constitutional Court is nothing short of a threat to our democracy.

The Constitutional Court rightfully upheld the voters’ rights and did not take away anything from the Labour Party. In fact it is the government and the Labour Party headed by Joseph Muscat who trampled on democracy by denying voters of their rights for a good three and a half years.

The Prime Minster knows that it was a real mistake, acknowledged by the Electoral Commission itself and he should not mislead his followers into believing that it was otherwise. What he should have said is that his party had benefited from the mistake by obtaining two seats which really belonged to the PN, and that Justyne Caruana and Joe Debono Grech should not be sitting in Parliament.