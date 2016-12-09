Sporting briefs

Cellino: Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has been banned for 18 months for breaking the FA’s agent regulations. Announcing the ban yesterday, the FA also confirmed Cellino had been fined £250,000. Cellino is also to attend and complete an education programme covering “the duties and responsibilities of an owner and director of an English football club”. The sanctions relate to the transfer of Ross McCormack from Leeds to Fulham in 2014.

Banned: Former South African football boss Kirsten Nematandani was banned for five years by FIFA in connection with a match-fixing scandal involving his country’s national team in 2010. FIFA’s ethics watchdog also handed life bans to former Zimbabwe FA official Jonathan Musavengana and former Togo coach Banna Tchanile for alleged bribery and corruption violations connected to the same case. Nematandani had violated articles on general conduct, loyalty and disclosure, FIFA said.

McGhee: Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has been handed an immediate two-match touchline ban following a post-match dispute at Dens Park. McGhee has been given a further one-match suspended ban by the Scottish FA after admitting using “offensive, abusing, and/or insulting language” towards referee John Beaton and a steward. McGhee had previously blamed an “over-zealous bouncer” for the dispute, which came in the tunnel after Motherwell’s 2-0 defeat by FC Dundee on November 5.

Friendly offer: Barcelona have invited Chapecoense to play in a friendly at the Nou Camp next August as a tribute to the victims of the air crash that all but wiped out the Brazilian team last month. The Joan Gamper Trophy is Barcelona’s traditional curtain raiser, taking place each year at the Nou Camp a week before the start of the La Liga season between Barca and an invited team. Sampdoria were Barca’s opponents in the 2016 edition.

Forrest: Celtic winger James Forrest is a major doubt for the Scottish Premiership clash with Partick Thistle tonight. The Scotland international went off with a tight hamstring during the Champions League draw with Manchester City on Tuesday.