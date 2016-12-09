Prosecutors present tax charges against ex-Real players

Spanish prosecutors have presented charges against three former Real Madrid players, Xabi Alonso, Angel Di Maria and Ricardo Carvalho, for alleged tax fraud, a prosecution source said yesterday.

Madrid’s provincial prosecutor confirmed in a statement it had presented tax charges against three players and said it was investigating two others, after acting on information from Spain’s tax authorities.

It did not name the players involved or detail the exact charges it was pursuing.

It will now be up to a court to investigate the cases and decide whether to bring the charges against the players or not.

The two players being investigated were one-time Atletico Madrid player Radamel Falcao – now at Monaco – and Fabio Coentrao, a left-back at Real Madrid, the source said.

The treasury ministry, which oversees the tax department, declined to comment.