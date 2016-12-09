Everton’s Koeman eyes January shopping after Bolasie injury

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he wants to strengthen his squad in January following the news that forward Yannick Bolasie requires knee surgery. Bolasie is travelling to London and is expected to have an operation next week after damaging ligaments in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park

“It is a big loss for everybody, firstly himself, his team-mates and the club because he is an important player,” Koeman told a news conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League trip to 11th-placed Watford.

“The op will be next week. It is a big disappointment for everyone.”

The Dutchman has been linked with a January move for United’s Memphis Depay, but would not be drawn on potential targets.

“We are looking for some good options, maybe the (need) now is a little more than it was before because we lost Yannick for a long time.

“I don’t speak about players, about rumours. We know that when January is coming of course every day in the press there is a lot of speculation. We need to do our work and don’t mention it to the media.”