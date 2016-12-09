Leicester’s Ranieri calls for unity after 5-0 thumping

Leicester’s Shinji Okazaki tries a shot at goal against Porto.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has urged his squad to stick together after they suffered a UEFA Champions League humiliation in Porto.

The Foxes suffered a record defeat in the competition for an English side after being beaten 5-0 in Portugal on Wednesday.

Ranieri made 10 changes as he picked a shadow squad with the Premier League champions having already won Group G.

Ben Hamer was given a first start for almost two years in goal while Marcin Wasilewski made just his second appearance of the season and 18-year-old Harvey Barnes made his debut in the second half.

The changes were designed to revive the champions’ Premier League season with the Foxes two points above the relegation zone ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Manchester City.

“Now I have a very clear idea about everybody, we have to stay together and think about the Premier League,” Ranieri said.

“Okay we can lose but not in this way. My players lost a very great chance to show me their best.

“I have no regrets because I wanted to give an opportunity to all my players. If I needed to win or draw, I would bring all my first team to fight.

“But when you know there is another difficult match against Manchester City coming up and you are top of the group, why not give a chance to players who say ‘why don’t I play? We are losing in the Premier League, give me a chance’.

“For this reason, I gave a chance to them. That’s it. Then, the result is my fault but they missed a great chance.”

Leicester can play PSG, Benfica, Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid or Sevilla in the second round and will be massive underdogs.

Leonardo Ulloa hit the bar late on but the visitors were comprehensively outplayed and Ranieri accused them of rolling over.

He added: “I know it is not easy, you don’t play and suddenly you play an important match in Champions League against a great team but you have to do something more.

“There was no reaction from my team.”

Group winners

Arsenal (England)

Napoli (Italy)

Barcelona (Spain)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Monaco (France)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Leicester City (England)

Juventus (Italy)

Runners-up

Paris St Germain (France)

Benfica (Portugal)

Manchester City (England)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Porto (Portugal)

Sevilla (Spain)

■ The round of 16 draw in Nyon will be streamed live on uefa.com from noon on Monday , with holders Real Madrid among seven former winners involved.

■ Two seeding pots have been formed: one consisting of group winners and the other of runners-up.

■ No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own association.

■ Seeded group winners will be away in the round of 16 first legs on February 14/15 and 21/22, and at home in the return matches on March 7/8 and 14/15.

■ The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will be held on March 17 with the semi-final line-up drawn on April 21.