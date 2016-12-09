Oil price rises on renewed hopes of new output cuts

Oil rebounded from the week’s lows and hovered above $50 a barrel on Thursday as market watchers focused on an upcoming weekend meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers that may result in an agreement to cut crude output further.

Brent and US oil prices gained support early from a slightly weaker dollar, but the US currency turned positive as the euro fell on the European Central Bank’s decision to extend but reduce its bond-buying programme.

Oil producers will meet in Vienna tomorrow to see whether those outside the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will cut production to help ease a global supply glut that has pressured prices for more than two years.

In the late morning yesterday, Brent flipped into negative territory while US prices pared gains briefly after reports that Russia sees a risk that the meeting could be moved due to questions that have come up.

Further effective cooperation between oil producers is unlikely

A Russian energy ministry spokeswoman, however, said the meeting would continue as was originally planned.

OPEC has also agreed to slash production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of next year.

While this deal bolstered crude futures, there were still doubts over whether the amount was enough and whether the cuts would be effectively implemented.

Brent was up 35 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $53.35 a barrel by 11:36 am. U.S. light, sweet crude was up 40 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $50.17 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have fallen more than $2 a barrel from highs reached Monday when investors bought heavily in the wake of the OPEC deal.

Given the rally to $50 a barrel, non-OPEC members may not be persuaded to cut output, said Tim Evans, energy futures specialist at Citigroup.

“Further effective cooperation between oil producers seems unlikely in our view, as OPEC and Russia have already agreed on policy, reducing the leverage they have with other countries in our view,” he said in a note.

Non-OPEC Russia has signalled it was ready to cut production by 300,000 bpd and on Thursday Azerbaijan said it would come to Vienna armed with proposals for its own reduction.