Thursday, December 8, 2016, 19:37 by

PA

Tsunami warning after earthquake hits off Solomon Islands

Image: Shutterstock

A magnitude-8.0 earthquake has struck in waters off of the Solomon Islands, the US Geological Survey has said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami watch for Hawaii following the quake. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake, 43 miles west-south-west of Kirakira, occurred at a depth of about 30 miles, according to the USGS.

