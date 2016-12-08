Tsunami warning after earthquake hits off Solomon Islands
A magnitude-8.0 earthquake has struck in waters off of the Solomon Islands, the US Geological Survey has said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami watch for Hawaii following the quake. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The earthquake, 43 miles west-south-west of Kirakira, occurred at a depth of about 30 miles, according to the USGS.
