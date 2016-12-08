South Korea parliament introduces bill to impeach president; vote due tomorrow
South Korea's parliament introduced a bill to impeach President Park Geun-hye, setting in motion a vote to oust the embattled leader engulfed in an influence-peddling scandal.
Parliament is expected to vote on impeaching Park tomorrow and opposition parties have said they believe they will get the two-thirds majority needed to pass the bill.
If the motion is passed, it must be upheld by the Constitutional Court, a process that could take months.
Park, 64, is under intense pressure to resign immediately, with big crowds taking to the streets every Saturday calling for her ouster. Her approval rating is at a record low of four per cent.
She would be the first democratically elected South Korean president not to serve a full five-year term.
Park is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide to pressure big business owners to pay into two foundations set up to back policy initiatives.
She has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness in her ties with the friend, Choi Soon-sil.
A vote has to be held within 72 hours of the introduction of an impeachment motion and the speaker of parliament, Chung Sye-kyun, asked for a vote on Friday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.