Thursday, December 8, 2016, 06:54

Today’s local fixtures...

Football

Centenary Stadium: Youth KO 2pm San Ġwann vs Żejtun Corinthians; 4pm Balzan vs St Andrew’s.

Mosta: Youth KO 2pm Hibernians vs Gudja United; 4.15pm Mosta vs Sirens.

Kerċem: GFA Division One 1pm Oratory Youths vs Xagħra United; 3.15pm Xewkija Tigers vs Nadur Youngsters.

Kirkop: Girls U-17 league 9am Hibernians vs Kirkop United; 10.50am Ħamrun Spartans vs Raiders Luxol; 12.20 Birkirkara vs Fgura United.

Sta Luċija: IASC League 8.30am Rovers United vs Żabbar C. Blues; 9.45am Swieqi United vs Birżebbuġa Tigers; 11am Safi AFC vs Birkirkara SJ.

Basketball

Ta’ Qali: Louis Borg Cup (women – second leg) 11.15am Hibernians vs Gżira Athleta. Louis Borg Cup (men – second legs) 1pm Cynergi Depiro vs Starlites; 2.45pm Hibernians vs Gżira Athleta; 4.30pm BUPA Luxol vs Floriana MCP.

Shooting

Bidnija: Skeet and Double Trap. Shoot starts at 10am.

