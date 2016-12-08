Today’s local fixtures...
Football
Centenary Stadium: Youth KO 2pm San Ġwann vs Żejtun Corinthians; 4pm Balzan vs St Andrew’s.
Mosta: Youth KO 2pm Hibernians vs Gudja United; 4.15pm Mosta vs Sirens.
Kerċem: GFA Division One 1pm Oratory Youths vs Xagħra United; 3.15pm Xewkija Tigers vs Nadur Youngsters.
Kirkop: Girls U-17 league 9am Hibernians vs Kirkop United; 10.50am Ħamrun Spartans vs Raiders Luxol; 12.20 Birkirkara vs Fgura United.
Sta Luċija: IASC League 8.30am Rovers United vs Żabbar C. Blues; 9.45am Swieqi United vs Birżebbuġa Tigers; 11am Safi AFC vs Birkirkara SJ.
Basketball
Ta’ Qali: Louis Borg Cup (women – second leg) 11.15am Hibernians vs Gżira Athleta. Louis Borg Cup (men – second legs) 1pm Cynergi Depiro vs Starlites; 2.45pm Hibernians vs Gżira Athleta; 4.30pm BUPA Luxol vs Floriana MCP.
Shooting
Bidnija: Skeet and Double Trap. Shoot starts at 10am.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.