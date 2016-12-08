MVA schools project to promote the sport

Young students during a volleyball exercise.

The Malta Volleyball Association (MVA) has been implementing a ‘Volleyball in Schools’ programme these past few months, aimed at promoting the sport among children.

As part of the activities, MVA Technical Director and national team coach Edvaldo Carvalho da Silva has been touring public primary schools and introducing basic skills to students aged between eight and 10 years.

Leonard Zammit Munro, responsible for Youth Development at the association, said that the landmark project has, to date, focused on children in schools at Msida, Lija, Sta Venera and Birkirkara.

“What we have done till now is more of a pilot exercise, which we intend to evaluate and refine as we spread our reach to more schools,” Zammit Munro said.

“We also intend to extend our programme to secondary schools, again on a pilot basis, with the intention of encouraging more boys and girls to join existing volleyball club nurseries.”

Jesmond Saliba, the MVA president, reiterated his organisation’s focus on youth development.

“We are fully aware of the fact that the future of this sport lies in the younger generations, and this administration has established this sector as a priority along with our domestic competitions, national teams and beach volleyball,” Saliba said.

“The Volleyball in Schools programme is an important milestone for the association. It is a key step along a journey which we hope will see volleyball as a sport of choice among children.”