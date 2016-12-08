Children’s favourite characters are turning City Theatre in Valletta into a winter wonderland where the Malta National Children’s Choir will perform popular songs and crazy choreographies.

The event, which will be held from today until Sunday, will feature Christmas tunes as well as an array of Disney’s best scores of all time. Saturday’s concert will be followed by a party where children can meet Mickey and Minnie.

■ The Magical Christmas Concert is being held at the City Theatre in Valletta today and tomorrow at 7.30pm, on Saturday at 7pm and on Sunday at 4pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com and for more information, visit the dedicated Facebook page.