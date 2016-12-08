Advert
Thursday, December 8, 2016, 06:11

Magical Christmas Concert

Children’s favourite characters are turning City Theatre in Valletta into a winter wonderland where the Malta National Children’s Choir will perform popular songs and crazy choreographies.

The event, which will be held from today until Sunday, will feature Christmas tunes as well as an array of Disney’s best scores of all time. Saturday’s concert will be followed by a party where children can meet Mickey and Minnie.

■ The Magical Christmas Concert is being held at the City Theatre in Valletta today and tomorrow at 7.30pm, on Saturday at 7pm and on Sunday at 4pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com and for more information, visit the dedicated Facebook page.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Flying cars and Vera Tasty for this...

  2. Announcements

  3. Christmas festivities along Rabat streets

  4. Christianity in Homer and Vergil

  5. Motorfest

  6. Art exhibition

  7. Top UK comedian on stage this weekend

  8. International Christmas village at San...

  9. Organ concert

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed