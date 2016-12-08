Hamlet at St James Cavalier
Spazju Kreattiv is showing Lindsey Turner’s adaptation of Hamlet, recorded live at the Barbican Theatre in London in October 2015.
This production sees Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, The Imitation Game) taking on the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy. As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father’s untimely death but paralysed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state.
■ Hamlet is showing at St James Cavalier today at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.
