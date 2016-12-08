Christmas in Mellieħa

The Mellieħa local council is organising its annual Christmas event between today and Tuesday, December 13.

This year’s edition will be inaugurated at the Manikata parish church today, followed by a concert by the Joy Gospel Singers and the inauguration of yet another EU project – the Mellieħa local council has succeeded in obtaining funds to be the lead partner in an EU project which envisages the organisation of five conferences spread over 18 months. This project, with a budget of €150,000, will focus on small enterprises in the heart of the Union’s economy.

The rest of the Christmas activities will be organised at Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II. Local NGOS will sell various typical Maltese and Christmas products and local talent as well as international artists will entertain the crowd gathered in the square.

The Għaqda Korali and Orkestrali Maria Bambina, Società Filarmonica La Vittoria and Malcolm & Band will be offering a musical spectacle tomorrow. The Red Hackled Pipe Band will be closing the event on the day.

On Saturday, Artemocion will be offering a dance spectacle followed by other musical performances by the Għaqda Mużikali Imperial and JAMM Band together with other local singers.

Performers on Sunday include the popular Animae Gospel Choir who will close the evening with a concert.

Monday will see the participation of the Big Friends Guggen Musik, dancing school Street Elements and Brooke & Band. On this day the council will also organise a Christmas party for the residents of the home Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa at 9.30am.

A children’s party will be held on Tuesday at 2pm at the Community Hall, Mellieħa Primary School. All children interested in attending need to register their participation with the staff of the Mellieħa local council. There will be various initiatives including dancing, art and crafts exhibitions and a live crib prepared by children. There will also be a sale of foods and drinks synonymous with the festive season. Entrance is free of charge.

■ Christmas in Mellieħa is being held from today until Tuesday in Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II from 7.30pm onwards. This activity is organised with the support of the Malta Tourism Authority and the local commercial community.