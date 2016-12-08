Announcements

ATTARD. On December 7, at home, TERESA of Marsalforn, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Rosa, Anna, Vitor, Maria, Ċensu and Michael, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital, today, Thursday, December 8 at 3pm for the Capuchins’ church, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Cemetery, Xewkija. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation, Għajnsielem, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. On December 6, JOSEPH, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only daughter Gina, wife of Francis Farrugia, his granddaughters Lucienne and Caroline, his in-laws Mary and Lizzie, in Malta, Vicky, Edwin and his wife Lina, of Australia, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 9 at 2.30pm for Maria Bambina parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.15pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Sisters of Madre Teresa, Cospicua, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAYL. On December 6, at St Vincent de Paul residence, EILEEN, née Gingell, of Sliema, widow of Christopher, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Roderick and his wife Shirley and John; her grandsons Sean and Keith; her sisters Mabel and her husband Paul, and Elsa and her husband Victor, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today, Thursday, December 8, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, St Julians, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MASSA. On December 7, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, CARMEN, widow of Walter, aged 83, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her children Charles and his wife Doreen, Sandra and her husband Patrick Boffa, her grandchildren Alona, Kyle and his girlfriend Sarah, Jeanelle and her boyfriend Danny, her brother John and his family, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, today, Thursday, December 8, at 7.45am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia, especially the doctor and nurses Michelle and Bora, for their care and dedication during these past weeks and the staff at Hospice Malta, Balzan.

In Memoriam

DEGIORGIO. In loving memory of CHARLIE on the 12th anniversary of his passing away.

His charming ways and smiling face

Are a pleasure to recall

He had a kindly word for each

And died beloved by all.

Mona, Angèle and Mario, Paul and Anett, Irena and Caitlin.

EBEJER. Treasured, everlasting memories of our beloved ADELAIDE, née Bonello, on the 40th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Edwin, and her three children Denise, Antoine, and Josephine Cassar Manghi.

GALEA. Treasured memories of our dear mother LINA who passed away 25 years ago. Lovingly remembered by Josette and Angela, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

PICCININO – CHARLES (Buddy). On the anniversary of his tragic death. Never forgotten by uncle Charles, auntie Edwidge and cousins.

PICCININO. Treasured memories of CHARLES (Buddy), today the 28th anniversary of his tragic loss. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Charles, Rita and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a dear father and nannu, EDGAR, especially today being the 41st anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family.

VASSALLO. In ever loving memory of NICHOLAS (Kola), today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Remembered with love, always. Your family.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Monday, December 19, 2016, re-open Monday, January 2, 2017.