Watch: Vehicle driven down historic Valletta steps
Passers-by looked on incredulously this morning as a vehicle was casually driven down the historic steps next to Valletta's Victoria Gate.
The silver SUV was driven slowly down the steps, with the driver negotiating the sharp corner before continuing on its course through the gate. It is not yet known whether the steps have been damaged during the descent reminiscent of the film The Italian Job.
"Even if he took a wrong turning, it's crazy and dangerous for the driver to drive down the steps," a witness told Times of Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.