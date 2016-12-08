Advert
Thursday, December 8, 2016, 09:43

Watch: Jumps red lights, crosses junction illegally... in front of the police

The sight of drivers jumping red lights in Malta is a daily occurrence, but one driver even had the temerity to do it in front of the police in Msida yesterday. 

A new dashcam clip shows the car not only jumping the red lights at the busy Msida junction but also cutting across to the Regional Road rather than turn right towards Sliema, as the traffic system stipulates.

A policeman on site manning the traffic lights during rush hour yesterday is seen spotting the infringement. It is not known whether action has been taken against the driver. 

The footage emerges a few days after another video emerged of a quadbike driver breaking almost every traffic rule as he crossed the busy Msida roundabout junction.

