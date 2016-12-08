Advert
Six people including three children injured in Floriana accident

Three children, two women and a man were injured in a traffic accident in Floriana this evening. Their condition is not yet known.

The police said a 37-year-old man from Paola was driving a car in Triq l-Għassara tal-Għeneb at 5.40pm that was involved in a collision with another car that was being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Żejtun.

The man was accompanied by a 45-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy, the woman by two children, one aged six, the other aged three.

They were all taken to hospital in two ambulances.

