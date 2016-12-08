President underlines need for values in the EU

Martin Schulz with Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca this morning.

Not all is well in our European Union, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca told the European Parliament president this morning, citing unemployment and poverty among the major concerns.

"Malta will be taking up the Presidency of the European Council during very taxing times, when our European project is being challenged. We are at a time when the European Union needs to invigorate and energise the spirit of the European project, which our forefathers have so aptly envisioned for a stable, peaceful, and prosperous continent, which acknowledges and respects diversity, for the well-being of all our peoples,” the President said.

The President was speaking to Martin Schulz during a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

She appealed against turning a jobs crisis into a skills crisis, blaming people for lack of skills or scapegoating migrants for the crisis

It was a time to recuperate and strengthen values that have always distinguished Europe from other regions in the world.

“Migration, social inclusion, the single market, the European Union’s neighbourhood policy, the maritime sector and security, are all interlinked areas of concern,” the President said.

The President said the constant sight of families and individuals who lack very basic needs to live in dignity is a juxtaposition against the great consumer outlets, with all the facilities of modern technology, which, in themselves are testimony to the great innovative thinking emerging from our continent and beyond.

The President also touched on the fact that the EU is currently facing a situation where unemployment levels are high and said even those who invested in education find themselves in situations where they have gained more qualifications than their parents, but cannot reach their standard of living and quality of life.

Dr Coleiro Preca appealed to those present against turning a jobs crisis into a skills crisis, blaming people for lack of skills or scapegoating migrants for the crisis.