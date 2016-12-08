Advert
Thursday, December 8, 2016, 07:25

Local newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta says that a building under construction, owned by a man facing
corruption allegations, is at the centre of a police investigation. It also reports that basic necessities such as a belt, a pencil box and Tal-linja top-up cards, have made it to the wish list of the most vulnerable children this Christmas.

The Malta Independent says the difficulties in the collection of fines means regional committees were ready to write off €3.7 million.

L-oriżżont says the rate of economic growth in Malta was now double that registered in the euro zone. 

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was also aware of the alleged corruption taking place at the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools which has embroiled Education Minister Evarist Bartolo. 

