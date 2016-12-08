Kalkara residents step up fight against new flats in outside development zone

The site of the planned apartments in a residential area within the hamlet of Santu Rokku, Kalkara.

Kalkara residents and eNGOs are stepping up their opposition to plans for new apartments in a quiet hamlet outside development zones – the developer’s fourth attempt after previous applications were turned down.

The site, in a residential area within the hamlet of Santu Rokku, is home to a number of protected mature carob trees, as well as a World War II shelter and a large well with hand-dug arches, which residents say are worthy of preservation.

“The site falls in the Level 4 scheduled Area of Ecological Importance of Wied ta’ Rinella, being rich in both flora and fauna. The protection of this valley against further encroachment is necessary to ensure the livelihood of its habitats,” Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said in its objection.

“This application must be refused to ensure that this unique valley in the Southern Harbour is protected against the negative impacts of uncontrolled urban sprawl.”

The developer has applied to build four apartments with underlying garages on the site, although the Planning Authority has already turned down three similar applications submitted in 2009 and 2012.

The PA case officer has similarly recommended the new application for refusal, noting that the proposed development goes beyond the rehabilitation and upgrading of existing buildings permitted in the area’s local plan.

The plan has the stated aims of retaining the village character while setting a presumption against additional development.

The case officer said accepting the proposal would set a precedent for similar development on other vacant plots within the hamlet.

A decision on the application was originally scheduled for next week but has since been postponed.

Nature Trust is among several other objectors to the application, and have called for a site inspection after concern was raised by residents over alleged attempts to kill the carob trees on site.

Din L-Art Ħelwa have also called for further investigation into the war shelter and old well to determine if the features warrant protection.

The heritage NGO said the design of the proposed development should be revised to ensure the protection of the carob tree and maintain the building line.

Meanwhile, some residents have said that the development of apartments in an area currently dominated by terraced houses would have a negative effect on the character of the hamlet.

Other residents, however, have spoken up in favour of the application, pointing out that the rest of the road is already developed and referring to pest problems from the unbuilt plot.