Thursday, December 8, 2016, 10:35

Illegally-built Wardija residence demolished

An illegally-built residence on agricultural land in the Wardija area has been demolished by the Planning Authority.

The illegalities which were removed in the direct action operation included the demolition of the main residential building together with a swimming pool and other ancillary developments, including hard landscaping.

The ODZ site, limits of St Paul's Bay, had already been served with an enforcement notice in the past whereby a reservoir, timber structure and metal canopy were illegally constructed.

Despite the several warnings communicated to the person responsible for the contravention, works kept going on in breach of enforcement notice started in 2008.

The PA's Enforcement Directorate was assisted by members of the Administrative Law Enforcement section. Following the direct action operation the site was reverted to its original state.

 

