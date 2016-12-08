Free training session for migrant integration

A free training session for migrants will be held on Tuesday to provide advice about living and integrating in Malta.

Themed 'Roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet', the session will include the importance of maintaining mental and physical health and understanding work ethics in Malta.

The trainer is Vanja Vajagic, Project Coordinator of the Peace and Good Foundation Malta, a special rehabilitation and education therapist.

The initiative is part of the Migrant Skills Register project of African Media Association Malta, which is nearing the end of its Small Initiatives Scheme funding period. The project goal is to record the skills available in the migrant community, as well as the skills needed by employers.

"While migrants are permitted to work, some are excluded from JobsPlus, and find it hard to connect with potential employers. Other migrants accept any job, like cleaning kitchen floors but have unused skills which employers need. Unemployment in Malta is low and these skills are not a threat to Maltese jobs, but an untapped asset for the economy," a statement by the association said.

Migrants and employers are invited to register on-line at www.theskilledmigrant.com.

Tuesday's session will be held at the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector office in Melita Street.

More information is available at Facebook event Employment and Lifestyle Skills for Migrants or e-mail [email protected].