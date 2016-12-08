Activity at Mater Dei's Outpatient Department up 7%

Activity at Mater Dei’s Outpatient Department increased by seven per cent in November, when compared to the same month last year.

One of the biggest increases was in the number of new cases, which reached 7,703 last month compared to 6,352 in November last year.

Another substantial increase was in the number of follow-ups -18,340 last month in comparison to 17,386 last year.

The health ministry said in a statement that now that the problems of out of stock medicine and waiting time for operations had been solved, action was being taken for better control and management of the Outpatient Department appointments.