60 new volunteers for Civil Protection Department

Sixty new volunteers have joined the Civil Protection Department where they will assist in its 5,000 daily calls for assistance.

In the near future calls for application will open for new firemen, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela told those present for the ceremony at CPD headquarters in Ħal Far.

The minister said this was the third recruitment of volunteers within CPD under the Labour administration, intended to reach the aim of 100 active volunteers.

The role of volunteers will not only include provision of support during mass activities.

The volunteers underwent 15 weeks of intensive training, both theoretical and practical. Volunteers were invited by the department to participate in an exercise of control of hazardous material in Birżebbuġa.