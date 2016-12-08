Advert
Thursday, December 8, 2016, 06:17 by

Sarah Springham, Għajnsielem

Judged by animals

Not only is it appalling to discover that hapless creatures are still being kept in totally unsuitable surroundings, but also to read that no information is available about legal action being taken against Charles Polidano.  This ludicrous state of affairs has been going on for a suspiciously long period of time, and one feels that the “inexplicable” opening of the park in April is quite explicable given the corrupt ethos in which Malta finds itself.

I only hope that Polidano finds himself sitting on a kitchen table staring at limestone walls (as per the photograph in the Times of Malta) while a jury of tigers, lions and jaguars ponder his sentence.

